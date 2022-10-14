Rupert Murdoch explores putting Fox and News Corp back together, report says

President Donald Trump (L) is embraced by Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, during a dinner to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Coral Sea during WWII onboard the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum May 4, 2017 in New York.

Rupert Murdoch is in the early stages of exploring whether to put his media companies News Corp. and Fox Corp. back together, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both companies have established committees to consider a re-merger, the Journal added, noting that they could consider other strategic alternatives.

The Journal is part of News Corp.’s Dow Jones unit. Fox Corp., the leftovers from the $71.3 billion 21st Century Fox sale to Disney in 2019, owns right wing networks Fox News and Fox Business, a CNBC competitor.

The discussions come as the audience shrinks for both print media and cable television, as readers and audiences increasingly get their news and entertainment from social media, online news and streaming services.

Murdoch, 91, split Fox and News Corp. in 2013. He is the chairman of Fox and the executive chairman of News Corp. His son Lachlan Murdoch is CEO of Fox and co-executive chairman of News Corp.

CNBC has reached out to Fox and News Corp.

The Murdoch family has a 42% voting stake in Fox and a 39% voting stake in News Corp., according to the Journal.

News Corp. also includes book publisher HarperCollins, scandal sheet the New York Post and news outlets in the U.K. and Australia, where Murdoch was born and founded his media empire. Fox’s holdings also include the Fox broadcast network.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.