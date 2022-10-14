Season II: Skate Park is Coming to Metaverse

Singapore, Singapore , Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metaverser, a first ever multi-platform virtual reality built on the Binance smart chain unveils its Season Two “Skate Park”, and will be publicly be available to everyone on October 15th, 2022 at 6 pm CET. This season includes the first ever Skate park in the Metaverse, with epic tasks for the play-to-earn program.

Metaverser is a virtual world that enables anyone to have fun playing inside its Metaverse and earn an income. The platform is built on the most modern standards utilizing NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. As a result, players can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all around the globe.

A Closer Look at the Season Two

Metaverser is looking to expand its play-to-earn activities by launching its latest gamification addition “ Skate Park”. Season Two features a Skate park accessible to everyone, with various play-to-earn prizes, newest NFT addition “RollerSkate NFTs” and competitions. Metaverser aims to provide an added incentive for players who want to spend more time in a virtual environment, and also have fun at the same time.

How to access and benefit from the Skate Park

Metaverser has a total rollerskate NFT supply of 1,111 at the price of 9,000 $BABA, and looking to add other types of skates in the near future. Only players with the rollerSkate NFTs will have access to the park, and its benefits. By purchasing the exclusive rollerskate NFT, you will have the ability to gain more speed throughout the game, only once the NFT is worn. Moreover, the latest added challenges will have to get done by the players, inorder to earn more $BABA.

Participating in Social media contests

Metaverser offers a chance to its community to win NFTs, $BABA, $MTVT and more by participating in its Social contests, throughout the year. Social weekly contest activities will be available every weekend, and members can participate on Metaverser’s social media platforms. Get more chances to win by completing all the activities!

About Metaverser

Metaverser is a first ever multi platform virtual world that enables users to have fun while playing inside its metaverse and earn income of $BABA, $MTVT, and $GBEX from different play-to-earn games . Metaverser is developed on most modern standards to utilize NFTs and the platform’s native fungible tokens. Players at Metaverser can compete, challenge, and socialize with people from all over the world. The driving force behind Metaverser is its aim to make the virtual worlds more real by offering a place for every individual despite their attributes or ethnicities, to come together and have fun. Metaverser’s token $MTVT is now listed on Bitmart, and Pancakeswap.

Learn more about Metaverser at:

Website | Instagram | Twitter | Medium

Media Contact

Company Name: Terrametas Studios PTE. LTD.

Contact Person: Anoush Ohad

Email: Marketing@metaverser.me

Website: https://metaverser.me

