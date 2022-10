A Seymour woman plans to share her Mellencamp genealogy research with others during an event from 2 to 4 p.m. today at a downtown restaurant.

Ruthann Hendrix, who is a descendant of Johan Christian Moehlenkamp (1792 to 1877) and Anne Clare Sophie Dinkelmann (1971 to 1842), plans to bring her information to Schwätzer’s German Restaurant, 113 Indianapolis Ave. Hendrix also plans to bring along her Louis Mellencamp research.