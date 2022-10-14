Sir Lenny Henry aims sly dig at Holly and Phil queuegate in NTAs jibe





The National Television Awards, which took place on October 13, had its fair share of digs and shade thrown, as recent scandals continued to irk some presenters and winners. One of whom was Sir Lenny Henry, as the comedian made a joke about David Beckham waiting in line to see the Queen lying in state, while indirectly snubbing Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in the process.

After a moving video tribute to the comedic legend, Sir Lenny made his way onto the NTA stage to accept his Special Recognition Award. Unlike the other winners of the night, Lenny had known well in advance that he would be receiving this award, giving him ample opportunity to create an acceptance speech as legendary as he is. The comedian started with a few jokes: “Oh my god, thank you so much. Last time I was here it was to see Earth, Wind and Fire. These days, all of those things are trying to kill us. “This is so crazy, thank you for standing up, I know some of you were just trying to leave. READ MORE: Richard Osman breaks silence on Pointless replacement as show debuts without him

However, some celebrities, namely Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, stirred enormous controversy as they were pictured seemingly skipping the miles-long queue altogether. Many assumed the two presenters were using their status to avoid waiting with the rest of the mourners, but once the scandal made headlines, the duo addressed the scandal on This Morning. They noted that they were given special access to the hall along with many other accredited broadcasters and journalists, which was provided so that they could report on the event. They insisted they had not stolen anyone’s place in the queue and had been quickly escorted around the coffin to a media-designated area. DONT MISS:

Holly shared on the show: “We, of course, respected those rules but we realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue.” Regardless of their reasoning, the presenters have received continuous backlash from this fiasco and were even booed last night when This Morning won the Best Daytime Show award. NTA viewers joked that the presenters were in front of the rest of the show’s cast and crew when heading to the stage. Shortly after, Sir Lenny took to the stage, accepting his award to the sound of nothing but cheers.