Sophie Wessex wows with rarely seen ‘natural’ hairstyle

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was photographed last night in a sophisticated red dress to meet with President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, of Malawi, at the State House in Lilongwe. Yesterday was the royal’s second day in Malawi. She has so far visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Botswana, and Ethiopia.
Sophie donned a red shirt dress with a collared neckline and buttons running down the centre of the bodice.
A loose belt was tied around her waist and the dress’ skirt flowed to her ankles.
The garment was the Dora Wool and Silk Blend Dress from Rome-based designer Giuliva Heritage.
The dress is still in stock on the brand’s website, retailing for 1,270 euros, or £1,099.
Last night, Sophie combined the dress with a large, envelope-shaped bag, called the Moneypenny Bag in Beige, by Sophie Habsburg.
On her feet were a pair of cream heels – the Kace Pumps by footwear brand Moda in Pelle.
She completed the look with a pair of her favourite earrings, which she has worn on numerous occasions in Africa over the past two weeks.
These are silver and diamond-shaped, featuring a ruby-coloured stone at their centres.
Royal fans were quick to comment on Sophie’s clothes, hair, and make-up, with many saying how good she looked.
Instagram user Shelby Rogers wrote: “Wow, I really like this on her! And I’m into the more natural hair and the make-up colours here too!”
User @jeannine agreed. She said: “Good look for her. I like the more natural hair and make-up.”
User @wilbursmithmy said: “Beautiful. Love the shoes.”
Kay Cotterill gave high praise indeed, saying: “Best outfit of the tour so far.”
User @sofipusarelli added: “She looks great!!”
