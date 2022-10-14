Sophie Wessex wows with rarely seen ‘natural’ hairstyle

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was photographed last night in a sophisticated red dress to meet with President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, of Malawi, at the State House in Lilongwe. Yesterday was the royal’s second day in Malawi. She has so far visited the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Botswana, and Ethiopia.

Sophie donned a red shirt dress with a collared neckline and buttons running down the centre of the bodice.

A loose belt was tied around her waist and the dress’ skirt flowed to her ankles.

The garment was the Dora Wool and Silk Blend Dress from Rome-based designer Giuliva Heritage.

The dress is still in stock on the brand’s website, retailing for 1,270 euros, or £1,099.

