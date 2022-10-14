Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Exception’ on Netflix, Bringing Sci-Fi Horror to the Uncanny Valley

When it comes to anime and CG, the two often go together like oil and water. They make for some decidedly off-putting results that make for strained viewing. Exception is an interesting case, though. It includes character designs from one of the most hallowed artists in the gaming and anime world, Yoshitaka Amano, except it doesn’t use traditional animation to bring them to life. Instead, this sci-fi horror yarn relies on animation that brings Flash or the recently-animated Arcane to mind for strange, hyper-stylized humans on a spaceship looking for a suitable replacement for Earth. In this case, the strange aesthetic works in the show’s favor, and an intriguing first episode and all-star voice cast make it one to watch.

EXCEPTION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: We see the infiniteness of the universe, black and still and full of stars before a meteor blazes across the screen, revealing a cacophony of colors and zooming in on what appears to be a massive star or planet. Its light is blinding as it overtakes the screen with a flash of white.

The Gist: In the distant future, humanity has been forced out of its home on Earth. The entire population must move to a different star system, one where there’s a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew has been recreated from what were apparently living, breathing human beings prior to their journey through space.

Their new bodies, created using a biological 3D printer called The Womb, retain the memories and DNA of their former selves, but neither Nina (Ali Hillis) nor Mack (Robbie Daymond) are under the delusion that they’re the “same” people they were when their memories were backed up, only recreations. The similarities are impeccable though, and crewmate Oscar (Eugene Byrd) is especially impressed with his new body as his cavities are gone.

The crew is headed to Planet X-10 on a journey that’s taken about a week to get started, but it will end up taking much more time to complete the overall mission. Interestingly enough, the crew’s “real selves” are traveling on a migrant vessel from Earth in cryosleep while their copies work away on the spaceship. One by one, the crew members are recreated: Nina, Mack, Oscar, Patty (Nadine Nicole), and then Lewis (Nolan North).

While Lewis is in the middle of being printed, the ship runs into a devastating solar flare that interrupts the printing process and causes a few problems. When everything is all said and done, it’s revealed that the system malfunction has caused the final member, Lewis, to come out disfigured. The crew must decide whether to euthanize him and start over for the good of the mission, or cultivate new cells and contend with Lewis the way he is…until things go south.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? It’s difficult to compare Exception to other anime series, because it really feels like it stands on its own for many reasons. There are parts that bring the trippy ‘70s fantasy sci-fi film Fantastic Planet to mind, as if it were mixed with a little Heavy Metal or Metal Hurlant with classic Final Fantasy designs, a la Amano.

Our Take: This sci-fi vignette sets the stage for one of the most original tales we’ve seen from the genre in some time. It’s straight from the pages of your favorite classic science fiction dime store novel, and it revels in its weirdness. Just when you think you know what’s going to happen, it blindsides you with something you weren’t expecting.

For instance, it’s easy to assume that the ship’s crew was recreated because the original humans died, but the additional wrinkle that their real selves are alive has disturbing implications. Are these living, breathing people going to die when the migrant ship arrives at their intended new planet? What is life and who is allowed to decide where a clone may live? These are heady questions that Exception introduces, but doesn’t force on the audience – they will be in the back of your mind as it progresses, however.

Further, Exception is a visually arresting feast. It may not look anything like what you’re used to from the anime world, but it’s a treat for the eyes and steeped in nontraditional design. Everything about Exception is otherworldly, from top to bottom. Most of that is due to legendary character designer Yoshitaka Amano, who was responsible for bringing the cast to life, but there’s an unsettling eerieness that permeates just about every part of the series.

It’s a fun kind of weird that we don’t see enough of in Western or anime series, and I’m thrilled to see that no punches were pulled bringing this story to fruition.

Sex and Skin: None to speak of. Only creepy space and sci-fi drama here, with a malformed 3D-printed person. Nothing to worry about.

Parting Shot: We see the massive dragonfly-like spaceship with its glittery wings flying through space as new print of Nina emerges, saying “I am human.” Where will things go from here? It’s hard to tell, but it certainly won’t be boring.

Sleeper Star: Nadine Nicole as Patty is a welcome and refreshing voice with a hint of uniqueness you don’t hear enough of in anime. In an industry where we hear the same actors over and over, Nicole brings sci-fi cred from her role in The Expanse to Exception in a way that feels like a natural evolution of her career. She acts as a dissonant voice to what the crew should do with the Lewis that was printed in “error”, which adds an interesting turn to the story as well.

Most Pilot-y Line: “We were chosen and given special permission to be printed by the Womb,” says Nina of the crew existing in tandem with their “real” selves. “We were selected because we were the most qualified. So we have to make Planet X-10 a comfortable place to live before they [the migrants] arrive.” That’s Exception in a nutshell, at least before the complications begin.

Our Call: STREAM IT. At a glance, Exception might be a little too weird for some based on its aesthetics alone. But it has an extremely compelling premise, a great cast of veteran voice actors, and Amano magic to bring it all together. It’ll disturb you, enthrall you, and most importantly, make you think. And that’s what all good sci-fi should be doing, after all.

Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over a decade for publications like G4, Popular Science, Playboy, Variety, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, GameSpot, and more. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s collecting retro consoles and tech. Follow her on Twitter: @MolotovCupcake.