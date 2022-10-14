Tennis news round up including Roger Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas

‘Second Service’ tennis news: Roger Federer ‘not ready’ for Basel farewell, as Tsitsipas’ mother declares that only Kyrgios confuses Stefanos

Looking back on the big tennis news in our exclusive ‘Second Service’… Roger Federer is not ready for another farewell in his hometown of Basel whilst the mother of Stefanos Tsitsipas declares that Nick Kyrgios confuses her son, plus more…

To start this tennis news roundup, Roger Federer has respectfully declined the possibility of another send off ceremony at his home tournament of the Swiss Indoors in Basel this month.

The 20-time Slam champion was scheduled to appear at the ATP 250 beginning 24th October before his decision to retire from the sport last month. Now, after all the emotion and fanfare in and around the Laver Cup in London, Federer feels it is too soon for another ceremony.

“I thank the Swiss Indoors for their willingness to have me in Basel this year,” he said. “But I have been trying to absorb everything that took place recently. Celebrating at home in Basel will have a very special meaning and comes too soon after London.

In other tennis news, Stefanos Tsitsipas is not in his right mind when facing Nick Kyrgios according to his mother Julia Sergeyevna Apostoli.

The rivalry between the two came to a head in the third round of this year’s Wimbledon. In an highly charged atmosphere under the Court One roof, Tsitsipas and Kyrgios did battle over four sets that saw a number of controversial moments for the umpire to contend with.

“The only person who confuses Stefanos is Nick Kyrgios,” Apostoli said according to the Greek City Times. “He is the only one who brings him out of himself,”

“In the Wimbledon match, Kyrgios decided to ignore the general rules of sports. The match became very strange and nervous because he was playing ‘dirty’ tennis.

Furthermore, Andy Murray has now reached 25 wins in 2022, matching his win tally for his 2017 season just prior to his career-disrupting hip injuries.

The former world number one defeated world number 61 Pedro Cachin 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP 250 Gijon Open. Murray can now boast a win-loss record of 25-16 this season on the ATP tour.

Murray had a record of 25-10 in 2017 up until that year’s Wimbledon when his season abruptly halted with injury. He then tumbled from first to 156th in the ATP rankings over the next 11 months away from competition.

To conclude, we bring you the five best young male tennis players who have shown a very high level this year cementing their status as the next-gen leaders.

Carlos Alcaraz Jannik Sinner Casper Ruud Frances Tiafoe Taylor Fritz

