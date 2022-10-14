The 7 best Liam Neeson movies currently streaming

Netflix has a massive list of action and thriller movies, with new titles constantly added. One actor whose filmography lists several films in this genre is Liam Neeson, and Netflix has a great catalog of his movies.

Shortly fans will hear Neeson once again as Qui-Gon Ginn in the animated Tales of the Jedi, which premiers on Disney+ on Oct. 26, 2022. He will also star in Retribution, In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Thug, Cold Storage and Charlie Johnson in the Flames. All of these films are in the thriller genre, which is what fans love to see Neeson star in.

Below is the list of Liam Neeson titles currently available on Netflix.

Liam Neeson films on Netflix

The Ice Road (2021)

The Netflix original film, The Ice Road, is a fantastic action thriller movie. Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, his first since Kill the Irishman, it follows a truck-driving team who must traverse over frozen lakes in an attempt to deliver crucial cargo to a group of workers trapped in a diamond mine.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

The Coen brother’s anthology film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a Netflix Original that features six vignettes set in the American Frontier. Neeson is featured in the third segment, “Meal Ticket,” where he stars alongside Harry Melling and Paul Rae. Neeson portrays an aging impresario whose business is dwindling as each town he travels to gets smaller and fewer people are interested in his stage performances.

Clash of the Titans (2010)

This fantasy remake of the 1981 film, Clash of the Titans is loosely based on Perseus of Greek Mythology. The film follows Perseus as he battles powerful enemies while trying to save the life of Princess Andromeda. Neeson portrays Zeus in this film.

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

A Walk Among the Tombstones is a neo-noir action thriller that stars Neeson as troubled ex-cop Matthew Scudder. This film is based on Lawrence Block’s novel and stars Dan Stevens, David Harbour, and Boyd Holbrook. A drug kingpin hires Scudder to find his wife’s killers, and in the process, he uncovers shocking revelations about New York’s underworld.

The Nut Job (2014)

The animated heist comedy, The Nut Job, stars Neeson along with Will Arnett, Brendan Fraser, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Dunham, Katherine Heigl, Stephen Lang, and Sarah Gadon. Surly is a squirrel whose grouchy demeanor gets him booted out of the park. He decides to rob Maury’s Nut Shop to stockpile food for the winter. Neeson voices Raccoon, an evil, power-hungry raccoon, who kicks Surly from the park.

A Monster Calls (2016)

The 2016 dark fantasy, A Monster Calls, is directed by J.A. Bayona and written by Patrick Ness, who also wrote the novel the film is based on.

Starring Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Lewis MacDougall, and Liam Neeson, the film revolves around a young boy who has more to handle than most kids his age. His mother is very ill, his father lives thousands of miles away, and he has nothing in common with his overbearing grandmother. One night a monster comes to him at his bedroom window and takes him on a journey.

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2020)

The documentary Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis is a film that looks at the water crisis and the technology that can potentially save Earth’s dire water situation.

The film is narrated by Neeson and features many scientists, engineers, and activists, including Matt Damon, actor and co-founder of Water.org and musician Jaden Smith, co-founder of the non-profit organization 501CTHREE.

Derry Girls season 3

The third and final season of the British sitcom, Derry Girls has a fun cameo by Neeson. He portrays Chief Constable Byers in two episodes.

What are your favorite Liam Neeson movies? Sound off in the comments!