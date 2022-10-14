The Curse of Bridge Hollow Soundtrack – Every Song Featured in Netflix Movie

Spooky season is upon us and among the new arrivals includes a new family-oriented Halloween movie starring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson. The movie features plenty of themed music and a huge original soundtrack so here’s everything you need to know.



Landing on Netflix on October 14th, The Curse of Bridge Hollow is about a girl who released an ancient spirit during the Halloween season, which causes decorations to come to life.

The movie sits alongside Netflix’s other Halloween family movies including 2020’s Hubie Halloween and last year’s Night books.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow Original Soundtrack

The original soundtrack for The Curse of Bridge Hollow was composed by Christopher Lennertz, who has worked in the industry for nearly 30 years and picked up over 100 credits.

Among his most notable titles includes being the main composer on Prime Video’s The Boys, working on over 200 episodes of Supernatural, Pitch Perfect 3, and Sausage Party, among many others.

For Netflix, Lennertz produced the main title and other songs for the family series, Lost in Space which recently concluded with its third season. Earlier in 2022, he produced the score for Netflix’s Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming and 13: The Musical.

In total, 29 tracks were produced exclusively for The Curse of Bridge Hollow and here’s a full tracklisting plus the Spotify album:

Tale of Stingy Jack

Bridge Hollow

Cemetery – Pictures

Into the House

Paranormal Society

Spirit Board – Attic Treasure

We Don’t Do Halloween

Pumpkins and Bats

Big Toe

Cat and Zombies

Old Folks Home

A Victoria Hawthorne Story – Story Continues – The Loophole

Grip Reaper – They’re Alive

Big Spider

Skeletons

Creepy Carneville Clowns

Killer Clowns in the Max

Book of Spells and Bones

Football Team Attack

Cemetery Shortcut

Tomb Spell

Cast The Spell

Jack Comes to Life

Looking for Wheels

Mom Hiding

Mom Attacked

Vortex

On A New Team, Baby – See You Next Later – So Long Jack

Attic

The Curse of Bridge Hollow Soundtrack

So, scroll on for a full list of all 11 songs in The Curse of Bridge Hollow soundtrack, which we’ve compiled so you can easily make your own spooky-themed playlist after watching the film.

Hit The Road Jack – Ray Charles

Bring Out The Freaks – Tinashe

I’m Your Boogie Man – KC & The Sunshine Band

The Vampire – Archie King

The Tale of Stingy Jack – Baraka May and the Pinewood Singers

Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell (Urban Renewal Project Remix)

Freaks Come Out At Night – Whodini

I Put A Spell On Your – Screamin’ Jay Hawkins

Highway To Hell – AC/DC

Back to That – Jared Lee

What It Beats For – Jared Lee

What was your favorite track in Netflix's The Curse of Bridge Hollow?