The Handmaid’s Tale kills off Serena in dramatic new theory

“I’m happy to see June in a position where she’s not only helping Serena (because June’s not a monster) but having some power over her and a chance to make her really realise the hell Serena put her through too.”

While fans found it hard to argue the Commander didn’t deserve her fate, June may be able to exercise more restraint when it comes to Serena.

Then again, the trailer seems to make it clear June sets out on her own at some point, which could leave Serena in a vulnerable spot.

Perhaps June doesn’t commit the act herself, but carelessly leaving Serena to fend for herself could easily put her in danger and potentially rule her out as a friend or foe for The Handmaid’s Tale’s final season.

