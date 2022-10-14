The Watcher filming location for 657 Boulevard explained

The real Broaddus family bought the home back in 2014, for $1.3 million, and decided to renovate it.

This is when they first came to discover The Watcher’s letters, before they had even moved in.

After months had passed, they decided to put the house back on the market, but buyers were put off.

They had considered selling the home to a developer who could knock it down, but this plan was rejected by the local planning authorities.

The couple eventually sold the home for $400,000 less than what they had paid.