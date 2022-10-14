Toney sends World Cup message to England boss Southgate after brace

Speaking after the game, both Sky pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher agreed Toney should be going to the World Cup after watching him single-handedly blow away Brighton.

“Not just on penalties but the different striking options you need during a tournament if something happens as well but, absolutely,” Neville said, when asked if Toney should be included. “If you think about the bad experience England have had up to Southgate with penalties, it’s a major factor.

“Set pieces and penalties are something, to be fair, is something Southgate has tended to more than any other manager in the past 30-40 years. And at tournaments, it’s about having confident penalty takers. and England have got a lot of those in the squad. To not have him [Toney] there would be a big risk.”

Carragher agreed and said: “I think he has to go, I really do. Harry Kane is the number one but after that, the strikers are in the same category and there’s no standout pushing Kane. I think he’s at the top of the list.”