Tony Adams claims BBC forced him to censor Full Monty dance

Former Arsenal centre-back Tony Adams and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones have made it to Week Four of the contest after avoiding Movie Week’s dreaded dance-off. Their saucy routine had every gobsmacked on Saturday evening – with the exception of Craig Revel Horwood – but Tony has now revealed some higher-ups at the BBC had reservations about the performance’s lack of clothes.
During the routine, Tony removed several items of clothing, meaning he ended the routine bare-chested in a pair of glittery shorts and socks.
Tony and Katya received an overall score of 18 from the judges, including a measly two from stern judge Craig.
However, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke all praised Tony’s fearless attitude and entertainment value.
Speaking on It Takes Two on Friday, however, Tony told host Rylan Clark that he had to “negotiate” with the BBC to let him strip off as much as he died.
After introducing Tony to the show, Rylan quipped: “People are going to be disappointed, they thought you were gonna be stripping again!”
Tony commented he liked Rylan’s shoes and there was a “bromance” brewing with the It Takes Two host.
The pair shared a laugh before Rylan moved on with his questions: “Last week, I mean I was lucky enough to be down there…
“When I saw you walking down that corridor I had to double-take! What an absolute routine.
Tony went on: “I said, ‘At least let me get my top off!’
“And they said, ‘The shorts are too – get the shorts longer!’ But yeah, great fun.”
Katya was also full of praise for her celebrity partner, insisting Tony has the skills to progress in the competition.
“It was really high energy and there was so much dance content in it,” Katya said fo the Full Monty routine.
“And what I was really proud of, everybody has recognised it apart from Craig…
“The thing is what people don’t realise is even without the basics of having a decent dancing technique, the routine.. he wouldn’t have pulled it off.
“It would have just been comedy but because he had the structure and ability to dance it properly, that’s why it came together into such a brilliant high-energy routine.”
Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC One.
