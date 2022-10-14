Tony Adams claims BBC forced him to censor Full Monty dance

Former Arsenal centre-back Tony Adams and his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner Katya Jones have made it to Week Four of the contest after avoiding Movie Week’s dreaded dance-off. Their saucy routine had every gobsmacked on Saturday evening – with the exception of Craig Revel Horwood – but Tony has now revealed some higher-ups at the BBC had reservations about the performance’s lack of clothes.

During the routine, Tony removed several items of clothing, meaning he ended the routine bare-chested in a pair of glittery shorts and socks.

Tony and Katya received an overall score of 18 from the judges, including a measly two from stern judge Craig.

However, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke all praised Tony’s fearless attitude and entertainment value.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Friday, however, Tony told host Rylan Clark that he had to “negotiate” with the BBC to let him strip off as much as he died.

