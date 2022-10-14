Viola Davis Details The Intense Environment Of The Woman King’s Battle Scenes

“It’s fear,” Viola Davis said while describing the environment on the set of “The Woman King” during an episode of “Hot Ones.” During the interview, she repeated this word several times, driving the point home that the authenticity behind the battles the Agojie faced in “The Woman King” was hard-earned.

Sean Evans, the host of “Hot Ones,” pointed out during the interview that there are hundreds of extras on set at a time, especially when prepping for and shooting confrontations on such a massive scale. This prompted Davis to respond, “The environment is just complete and total fear. Like, when we shot the first village rage scene — that’s what it’s called — it was two o’clock in the morning …”

Davis paused to enjoy her hot wings, but she continued to describe the whirlwind of emotion on set. “You have to, like, toss 200-something-pound men over your shoulder,” she elaborated. “You’re with, you know, swords, you’re trying not to get hurt.” When put into perspective, it makes sense that the performers would be a bit terrified. Davis admitted that they trained five hours a day to prepare and stay in shape for the film, but even with all the preparation in the world, the daunting task of bringing these clashes to life had Davis shaking.

“We did all the stunts ourselves,” Davis proudly proclaimed. “No CGI. It was all us.” Given the authentic approach they took to tackling the battle scenes, it’s no surprise that the environment on set was just as intense.