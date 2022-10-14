Women’s Rugby World Cup: England coach Simon Middleton ready for ‘huge challenge’ when Red Roses take on France







England are set for a tough test against France on Saturday

England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France on Saturday is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.

Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.

France, world-ranked No 4, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.

England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory, but Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.

“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious of in terms of how we go about playing,” Middleton said.

“We know against France there will be other challenges to when we play other sides.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simon Middleton said pre-tournament that England can take inspiration from the Euro-winning Lionesses heading into the World Cup Simon Middleton said pre-tournament that England can take inspiration from the Euro-winning Lionesses heading into the World Cup

“Whether we are on 10 wins or 10 losses, it doesn’t make a difference.

“It is a World Cup pool game, it’s a huge game, so our focus is very much on being the best version of ourselves and getting our game on the field.”

Middleton is acutely aware of the importance of facing France in the World Cup

England skipper Sarah Hunter will become her country’s joint most-capped international, with a 137th Test appearance putting her alongside prop Rocky Clark.

Hunter will be joined in the back-row by Saracens’ Marlie Packer, who replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker as a solitary change from the Fiji encounter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Captain Sarah Hunter will join Rocky Clark on 137 caps this weekend against France but insists the focus is on the team rather than personal records Captain Sarah Hunter will join Rocky Clark on 137 caps this weekend against France but insists the focus is on the team rather than personal records

Middleton added: “Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches.

“The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place.

“As a coaching group, we know it is far easier to play than not play in competitions, but that doesn’t diminish anyone’s role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold.

Key player Emily Scarratt, skipper Hunter and head coach Middleton are looking to lead England, massive tournament favourites, to World Cup glory

“France always present a huge challenge, and this time it will be no different.

“They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played, and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.”