10 Best Disney Animal Movies Of All Time, According to Reddit

2022 saw the release of the Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers movie, starring John Mulaney and Andy Sandberg respectively. Releasing 32 years following the animated series of the same title, the movie was well embraced by fans old and new, garnering the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie.





Animal productions have always been a successful property for Disney, whether it’s in the form of a sidekick such as Dug from Up or an entire story dedicated to an animal character. Films like Old Yeller and Bambi, though notorious for tragic events depicted, became landmarks in the animal genre, paving the way for future films. Users of Reddit have voiced which animal movies are Disney’s best.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Fox And The Hound (1981)

“The Fox and the Hound” is Reddit user Starbuckker‘s selection for a wonderful movie centered on animals. Adopted from Daniel P Mannix’s 1967 novel of the same title, the 1981 movie is about the unlikely but endearing friendship between Tod and Copper, a red fox and bloodhound dog.

RELATED: The 10 Best Companion Dogs In Movies

As Tod and Copper are enemies by nature, The Fox and the Hound‘s themes of alliance and adversity are powerful in their delivery. Despite their differences and the opinions of society around them, their acceptance of one another makes their bond strong and profound.

Chicken Little (2005)

Redditor napfanforever picks “Chicken Little” in the way of great animal movies. Inspired by the European folktale Henny Penny, the 2005 film revolves around Chicken Little (Zach Braff), who must redeem his reputation by saving the people of his town after the alien invasion he publicly assumed a year earlier comes to fruition.

Chicken Little is more than a little chicken gaining courage to face the adversities of life. The story is also one of reinvention, to be able to accept mistakes and learn from them to evolve into the best version of oneself.

Robin Hood (1973)

“Robin Hood, of course” was Reddit user CountHonorious‘ pick, based on English folklore. Disney’s 1973 movie reimagines the fable as an anthropomorphic animal musical. The titular character is a red fox with his band of merry thieves, stealing from the rich to give to the poor while falling in love with Maid Marian.

Like its origin story, Robin Hood has nuanced themes of altruism and social responsibility, wanting to level the playing fields of social inequity. The hero versus villain narrative is presented with a subtly colored aesthetic in a simple yet impactful delivery.

Finding Nemo (2003)

A popular movie with no antagonists is Finding Nemo. Set in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the 2003 film is about clownfish Marlon (Albert Brooks) and the desperate search to find his missing son Nemo (Alexander Gould). Reddit user WillowImpossible5106 recommending “Finding Nemo” as one of the best Disney animal movies is quite fitting.

Finding Nemo is beautiful in its simplistic storytelling and captivating CGI. Its themes of parenthood, overcoming fears, and gaining resilience stand out for audience members of any age. The movie would be the first Pixar film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Lady & The Tramp (1955)

Known for its iconic spaghetti kiss, “Lady and the Tramp” was Reddit user Michelle50plus‘s classic Disney animal movie selection. The 1955 classic is the ultimate romance when elegant cocker spaniel Lady and a scoundrel mutt named Tramp fall head over paws in love.

RELATED: 9 Uplifting Movies Redditors Recommend That Aren’t Too Goofy

Lady and the Tramp is admirable for conveying strong themes such as ideology and love from two opposite sides of the tracks. While the difference in the caste system of the titular characters is quite obvious, it is their combined balance that makes them such a perfect and adorable match.

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Reddit user ministryof suggest “A Goofy Movie” as an outstanding Disney animal film. 27 years after its release, A Goofy Movie could be Disney’s deepest movie.

A follow-up film from the Goof Troop series, the movie shows Goofy navigating life with his son Max as moody high schooler having pangs of puppy love. A Goofy Movie perfectly blends humor, teenage angst, and family dysfunction, with father and son achieving a balance by the film’s end. Plus, the Prince-inspired musician Powerline’s songs still hold up as serious jammers in 2022.

Ratatouille (2007)

One of the best food movies of all time, Ratatouille is a beautiful tale of the friendship between a rat named Remy and a restaurant garbage boy named Alfredo who helps Remy fulfill his chef aspirations. Reddit user PeteK816 thinks the Disney Pixar gem is “underrated for sure”.

Winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2008, Ratatouille is spirited in its French charm, inspiring viewers to follow their dreams and believe in themselves. Not only does Remy learn how to cook, but he also helps Alfredo come into his own confidence.

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Reddit user graybeard1952 picked “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey“, an fantastic heartfelt Disney animal movie. The 1993 adventure comedy features an unusual trio consisting of a golden retriever, a Himalayan cat, and an American bulldog trying to find their way to their family’s new home after getting lost.

RELATED: 10 Most Iconic Disney Foods

Homeward Bound beautifully highlights the power of putting aside differences and working together as a team to achieve goals. All three animals learn to love one another and accept new responsibilities in order to reunite with their heart, which are their respective owners.

Zootopia (2016)

Redditor J_David_Settle_1973‘s suggestion of “Zootopia” is a reminder that The Fox and the Hound isn’t the only Disney animal film with an unlikely fox-formed friendship. Nick (Jason Bateman), a sarcastic con artist fox, joins forces with a perky rookie bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) to solve a conspiracy.

Similar to Ratatouille, Zootopia sends the message that anybody can be anything by working hard on their dreams, which is heard in Shakira’s original song for the film, “Try Everything”. The film’s depiction of heavier themes like stereotyping, politics, and racism are presented in a manner that children can comprehend without being overly confused too.

The Lion King (1994)

The Disney Renaissance, what is a truly magical time for the studio in pop culture with a decade of iconic films. Redditor seespete favors “The Lion King” in the way of an outstanding Disney animal movie. This 1994 Academy Award winner is one of the greatest and highest-grossing animated films of all time.

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Lion King is stunning and its story of metamorphosis and courage. Moments such as Mufasa’s devastating death combined with Hans Zimmer’s score and Simba walking across the log with Timon and Pumbaa to “Hakuna Matata” have become iconic for millennials.

NEXT: 10 Most Psychedelic Disney Sequences