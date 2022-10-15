5 contract relationship K-dramas that prove fake bonds can lead to real love

Among the many tropes that Korean dramas are known and loved for, contract relationship K-dramas seem to hit the nail on the head each time with their storyline centring on the classic hate-at-first-sight followed by a begrudging contract relationship due to untenable circumstances. Sparks are bound to fly as the couple goes through the motions of pretending to be in love all while—surprise, surprise—actually falling in love as well. If you love a good enemies-to-lovers tale, here are five contract relationship K-dramas to queue up on your playlist:

Her Private Life (2019)

Art curator by day and K-pop fangirl by night, Sung DeokMi’s (played by Park MinYoung) life is difficult to begin with—and that is before you factor in the case of mistaken identity as a K-pop idol’s girlfriend that makes her public enemy one with his devoted female fanbase. Enter: an insufferable boss named Ryan Gold (played by Kim JaeWook) who agrees to bail her out of trouble with a bulletproof solution: a fake relationship.

Because This Is My First Life (2017)