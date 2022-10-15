AGA owners facing massive costs swap out for electric models





AGA owners are ripping out the expensive gas ovens and replacing them with electric equivalents as the price of using them skyrockets. The issue has struck a chord with AGA owners who are often very emotionally attached to their ovens and view them as the “core of their home”. A reseller for the posh oven has told Express.co.uk that while there may be “scaremongering” about soaring fuel bills caused by AGAs, they have seen strong sales of the electric variants as many homeowners modernise their kitchens. The cast-iron ovens, invented a hundred years ago in Sweden, are a coveted piece of kitchenware and are designed to be switched on all the time.

They have always been on the expensive side, with a new one often costing around £15,000 and selling for £5,000 second-hand. An AGA R5 Series 2-oven burns through 40 litres of gas a week, according to estimates by the company. While reports have emerged of many owners ditching the ovens, Charlotte Hitchmough, director of independent AGA cooker re-seller, Range Exchange told Express.co.uk that far from a total abandonment of the classic ovens, they were instead the subject of a miniature electric revolution. She said that “there’s been a lot of scaremongering going on at the moment”, but that she had seen a “massive boom in lockdown” in their sales. Charlotte explained that Range Exchange had sold 72 ovens in August, and now consistently sell 14 or 15 a week – twice as much as August last year. However, there has been a “much bigger shift” towards electric AGAs, rather than traditional fuel type models.

Explaining the difference, Charlotte said: “You would have to run a gas or oil fired Aga cooker 24 hours a day, seven days a week, because it’s reliant on one centralised burner. You’ve got to allow it a good eight hours really for it to come up to an optimum temperature. “If you leave it at an optimal temperature all the time, you’d be using 425 kilowatts weekly running a gas fired AGA cooker 24 hours a day, 7 days a week “Whereas if you compare it with some of the more controllable electric models, you can operate the cooking zones independently of one another, for example only having the ovens on would use just under 54 kilowatts a week. It’s quite significantly cheaper.” Electric AGAs still take up to 70 minutes to reach the right temperature, meaning they are unlikely to represent a cheap option for those already struggling with bills. However, while they may still be a luxury option, electric AGAs aren’t just viable by comparison to their gas or oil counterparts – they “double up” as a way to save money on other heating costs, the re-seller claimed. Charlotte said: “Because they kick out background heat into the room, you find that you don’t necessarily need to have the radiator on in the kitchen. READ MORE: Warning as energy plans could spark ‘high prices and shortages’ [REVEAL]

“You can use the tumble dryer less because you’re using the heat of the AGA to dry things so it doubles up. Having an AGA is a luxury, really – but there are benefits to them as well”. According to Bloomberg, Jack O’Dwyer, an oven remover based in Blackpool, said he has taken out 35 AGAs this year and has heard from 100 people planning to sell theirs. Mr O’Dwyer said he had seen owners moved to tears as he takes their AGAs away, due to the strong emotional attachment many of them have to the ovens. Annie Wray, a moderator of “Aga Life”, a Facebook group for enthusiasts of the cast-iron ovens, said rising energy costs had become an issue of “heartfelt concern” to many of its members. She said: “So many of us consider our AGAs to be the core of our home and a multi-tasking extra pair of hands.” DON’T MISS: ‘Smart swaps’ in the home could help save £750 on energy bills [REVEAL]

UK’s gas storage site to struggle to aid winter energy crisis [INSIGHT]

UK household running costs vs Europe MAPPED [ANALYSIS]

She added that she uses her oil-run AGA to dry clothes and heat the kitchen, which she uses as a working-from-home office for the family. One person said they had been forced to turn the oven off for the first time over summer due to rising costs – but another stayed resolute, saying: “It is my ultimate luxury, so other things will go first”. AGA, which is now owned by a US company, stressed it has long been aware of the need to save energy. As a result its modern electric versions have moved away from being “always on”. A spokesperson said it has evolved to be efficient, commenting: “They employ modern technology to make sure they don’t use any more energy than absolutely necessary. The majority are run on electricity, which means people can benefit from renewables. They are also entirely controllable and programmable. So you can just turn a hotplate on if you want to make a quick stir fry. “They have fan ovens and induction hobs. You can programme them to come on at specific times. Aga encourages people with older agas to trade up to new ones. They offer great, enhanced trade-in deals so people can have a cooker that is made for today.”