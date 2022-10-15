AJ Pritchard’s ex insisted she ‘definitely trusts him’ before split

Abbie Quinnen, 25, has been through everything with fellow dancer AJ Pritchard, 27 – even the horror accident which left her suffering agonising third degree burns on her face and body last year. After tenderly dressing her bandages and pledging commitment to her, the pair’s relationship has now fallen apart, despite Abbie feeling so smitten she had told Express.co.uk of her plans to make a musical about the couple’s romance.

She had earlier revealed how it didn’t occur to her that the man who constantly declared his undying love for her would ever betray her trust, despite him previously “working non-stop” with female celebs on Strictly.

“I did definitely trust AJ… and if he had been doing [Strictly] now, I wouldn’t bat an eyelid because I know that he loves me very much,” she gushed.

“How much he’s been there for me [after my accident] actually made me realise I’m really in love with him.”

She added: “A musical [about our lives together and what we’ve been through] is definitely something I should think about and it’s a crazy story. I’ll definitely consider doing that.”

