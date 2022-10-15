Arlene Phillips talks possible return to Strictly amid ‘sexism’ row

This comes after Arlene told The Mirror last year that she was never told why she was taken off Strictly.

She revealed: “I gave myself 48 hours to kick, scream, cry and sob, and eat scones with cream and jam, then I made myself wake up and get on with it,” she told the newspaper.

“I reflect and think, wow, I really didn’t ask the questions I needed to ask. I was very fragile because I had a bereavement the day before [her manager died].”

She added: “I wanted to know in detail and I wanted to know the real reason at the point when they decided for me to go, yet they kept me hanging on for so long with the possibility that there would be five judges.”