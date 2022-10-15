Barktoberfest brings Fall fun for pets and families alike

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Food trucks, pet vendors and plenty of entertainment lined Friedman Park in Newburgh as families brought their pets out for Barktoberfest.

The fun started Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock with activities running for four hours. Even after the activities wrapped up, live music kept the party going throughout the evening.

Nail trimmings, wash stations, dog demos and more were available for the four-legged friends. One kid-friendly booth included Doc McStuffins, an expert who gave wellness exams for your child’s favorite stuffed animal. Kids were also able to have fun with coloring, dog tattoos and face painting.

Some of the other booths included Puppy Cuddle Station, Adoption Zones, Mobile Pet Clinic and a Photo Booth.

The activities may be closed, but live music is still going until 9 p.m. tonight. Click here for more information.