Beauty expert’s 3-step skincare routine to stop skin ‘sagging’

There are many ways a woman can make themselves look younger, but over the last few years, millions have been favouring invasive facials, injectibles and expensive skincare products that are crammed full of chemical ingredients they’ve never heard of. Express.co.uk spoke to Clare White from Made By Coopers, a modern apothecary brand that crafts natural products to boost and balance mental and emotional well-being.
Clare explained what the most common signs of ageing are: “For me, it’s the fine lines appearing, and drier skin. The skin can start to sag and lose its glow and vibrancy as you age.”
For anyone wanting to fight signs of ageing, the expert recommended “three products minimum for anyone trying to fight or battle the signs of ageing”.
1. Oil cleanser
“A good oil cleanser will penetrate deep within the pores to cleanse the face whilst maintaining moisture in the skin,” she said. “And as a warning, please stay away from any face washes with SLS’s which will strip the skin of moisture.
Made By Coopers Grapefruit Passion Cleansing Oil can be “massaged onto dry skin, and then emulsified with water to remove”.
It contains jojoba, passionflower and caster oils to deeply cleanse, remove makeup and unclog congested skin. The jojoba also naturally mimics human sebum which helps to balance the skin’s oil production.
Clare said “this is a great cleanser for all skin types”.
2. Hydrating toner
Preferably an “all-natural” product.
3. Oi-based serum
“End your three-step routine with an oil-based serum with high-quality plant oils (and no cheap ‘filler’ ingredients),” Clare noted.
Good skin is not just down to the products applied, Claire advises “eating a diet rich in fruit and vegetables as well as oils such as olive or avocado oil. And of course, drinking water is also essential as dry skin is often actually just really dehydrated”.
Made By Coopers Superfood Firming Serum “contains pomegranate, passion flower and hemp oils to name just a few botanical oils found in this wonder product”.
“It helps to nourish the skin, boost collagen, and increase cell turnover, resulting in glowing, firmer and supple skin,” the skincare expert revealed.
“You only need a couple of drops to lightly massage over the face and neck and work into the skin. You can use it with a roller if that’s in your skincare routine,” she added.
When looking to combat ageing, there are a few ingredients the products need to contact.
Clare said: “Ingredients high in antioxidants, omegas and vitamins will all work to reduce the ageing process. Our favourite all-natural ingredients are pomegranate, chia, baobab, broccoli seed, passionflower, hemp and jojoba oils.”
Two factors that can contribute to someone looking older than they actually are is stress and tiredness; these can create the appearance of dark under-eye circles, a dull complexion and affect the production of collagen.
In terms of how someone can improve their sleep, Clare said: Sleep is so important for our minds, as well as our bodies and with a few subtle changes sleep, can be improved.
– Unplug from any type of screen at least an hour before bed. The blue light can trick your brain into thinking it’s daytime, which messes up our circadian rhythms. Also, things like using social media will stimulate the mind rather than winding it down.
– Cut the caffeine – switch to de-caff or herbal teas by lunchtime. Caffeine can stay in your system for 10 hours so will affect your sleep quality.
– Establish a night-time wind-down ritual – maybe light some candles, do some light yoga stretches or 10 minutes of guided meditation. Swap TV for reading instead and incorporate that into the ritual.”
Clare also recommended getting “seven to eight hours of sleep every night for optimum health benefits”.
There are many ways to create a relaxing environment as Clare explained: “After your evening skincare routine, I would then recommend lighting a calming natural candle and misting a relaxing room and pillow spray around the room.
“Then sit or lie down for 10 minutes in silence. Either do a guided meditation or a few rounds of breathwork. Purposely breathing out for slightly longer than the in-breath will help to calm down your nervous system and any anxiety you may be holding in the body.
“Then if you are ready for sleep, simply drift off. I usually do this and read a few pages of a book before drifting off.”
