Beauty expert’s 3-step skincare routine to stop skin ‘sagging’

There are many ways a woman can make themselves look younger, but over the last few years, millions have been favouring invasive facials, injectibles and expensive skincare products that are crammed full of chemical ingredients they’ve never heard of. Express.co.uk spoke to Clare White from Made By Coopers, a modern apothecary brand that crafts natural products to boost and balance mental and emotional well-being.

Clare explained what the most common signs of ageing are: “For me, it’s the fine lines appearing, and drier skin. The skin can start to sag and lose its glow and vibrancy as you age.”

For anyone wanting to fight signs of ageing, the expert recommended “three products minimum for anyone trying to fight or battle the signs of ageing”.

1. Oil cleanser

“A good oil cleanser will penetrate deep within the pores to cleanse the face whilst maintaining moisture in the skin,” she said. “And as a warning, please stay away from any face washes with SLS’s which will strip the skin of moisture.

Made By Coopers Grapefruit Passion Cleansing Oil can be “massaged onto dry skin, and then emulsified with water to remove”.

It contains jojoba, passionflower and caster oils to deeply cleanse, remove makeup and unclog congested skin. The jojoba also naturally mimics human sebum which helps to balance the skin’s oil production.

Clare said “this is a great cleanser for all skin types”.

