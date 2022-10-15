‘Big Shot’ new season finds the ball back in John Stamos’ court | CNN

A version of this story appeared in Pop Life Chronicles, CNN’s weekly entertainment newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.





When fall is in full swing, it’s all about sports at my house.

Like clockwork, my husband invariably takes control of the television with a hearty “You know what time it is!”

Sundays are for college football and Mondays pro football — so I’m freed up to hunker down with one of our other TVs and enjoy some uninterrupted viewing time of my own.

But thanks to John Stamos, I’m now more of a basketball fan, which leads us into what to watch this week.

‘Big Shot’ Season 2

John Stamos is back as the coach of a high school basketball team at an elite girls private school.

His character is still temperamental, but in the show’s second season his team is now in a different division and — *gasp* — boys have arrived at Westbrook.

Stamos gets an assist in this sports dramedy from costars Yvette Nicole Brown and Jessalyn Gilsig, among others; it’s exactly what you would expect from a series cocreated by David E. Kelley.

“Big Shot” is streaming on Disney+.

‘The Watcher’

Ryan Murphy lives to creep us out.

This time, it’s with “The Watcher,” which is based on a terrifying true story: A family buys their dream house only to discover they’re being stalked by someone obsessed with the home — and them.

In real life, the family never even fully moved in after being terrorized by threatening letters and ended up selling the property at a loss in 2019, five years after they had purchased it.

But you won’t have to wait that long to watch the dramatized version of their story, because “The Watcher” is streaming now on Netflix.

‘Halloween Ends’

Let’s continue with the scary stuff as this is Halloween month, of course.

Poor Laurie Strode. The iconic “final girl” played by Jamie Lee Curtis has been trying to stay out of serial killer Michael Myers’ clutches for decades in the “Halloween” movie franchise.

But as the new film’s title suggests, Curtis is insistent this will be her character’s last go-around with the masked murderer.

“I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her,” Curtis told Entertainment Weekly.

So does that mean Michael finally kills off Laurie? “Halloween Ends” is now streaming on Peacock — and in movie theaters.

In a new true crime podcast series, reality star/entrepreneur/criminal justice advocate Kim Kardashian highlights Kevin Keith’s 1994 conviction on triple homicide charges in Ohio, as well as the tireless work he and his family have since undertaken to prove his innocence.

“Sharing people’s stories that are not just on a rap sheet will help people get comfortable and understand where someone has come from,” Kardashian told The Hollywood Reporter. “Usually, you don’t hear the other side.”

Love her or hate her, Kardashian is making use of her enormous platform to bring attention to those she believes have suffered injustices.

“Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith” is streaming on Spotify.

Speaking of platforms, “American Idol” judge Katy Perry is using hers to help people rediscover the magic of the late Elizabeth Taylor with podcast “Elizabeth the First,” which explores the movie star as the original influencer.

“I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life,” Perry said in a statement.

Taylor, who died at 79 in 2011, is a forever icon, and I love seeing her being celebrated this way.

“Elizabeth the First” is streaming on Apple.

By now, you’ve probably heard the story of comedian Ariel Elias getting a beer can lobbed at her while performing onstage. What played out is a reminder that, despite how uncivil our society has become, it’s all about how you handle what life throws your way.

Elias was doing stand-up recently at Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, when an audience member began grilling her on whether she had voted for President Joe Biden.

“I wasn’t talking about politics,” Elias told CNN. “It just felt like she was looking for a fight.”

The heckler was tossed out of the club, but the man who was seated next to her threw a beer can at Elias. It landed hard on a wall near to where she was performing.

Rather than explode or turn the other cheek, Elias just took a sip of the remaining brew. That reaction, and determination to finish her set, has won her praise from all over.

Let me first preface what I am about to say by stating I am a longtime admirer of Madonna.

The singer had quite a few people talking this week when she shared a TikTok video that had some thinking she was coming out as gay.

Others complained that the star, who has always been a huge supporter of LGBTQ rights, was “queer-baiting,” alongside broader criticism about Madonna taking to TikTok at her age.

Madonna is not a fan of people pointing out her age (see her taking the New York Times Magazine to task in 2019), and the entertainment industry is notorious for ageism.

Yet it can be difficult for older celebrities to strike a tone on social media that feels appropriate. Some of them, like Dionne Warwick on Twitter, have mastered it — others can come across as cringe.

Not that Madonna has to fade away — I doubt she ever could — but she’ll likely always be judged by some, as her determination to live life on her own terms is ageless.

