Billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze nominated for life peerage

Hedge fund manager and Conservative party donor Sir Michael Hintze has been recommended to take up a seat in the House of Lords, in the latest set of political peerages announced by the UK government.

Downing Street confirmed on Friday that 26 new peers — 13 of whom will have conservative affiliations — have been approved by King Charles III.

Hintze, one of the most successful and best-known hedge fund managers in the UK, is a big Conservative party donor who last gave to the party in June this year. In his office overlooking Trafalgar Square, he has hung a picture of former Tory prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Born in China to Russian émigrés, the former Australian army captain worked at Salomon Brothers, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse First Boston before spinning out hedge fund CQS in 1999.

The firm’s success, which included Hintze limiting investment losses during the financial crisis before making big gains in the subsequent upturn, helped him to become one of the richest financiers in the UK. His net wealth, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, is £1.7bn.

However, the fund he personally manages at CQS was caught out during the market turmoil in spring 2020 as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic hit markets. It finished the year down by about $1bn.

The list of names for Conservative peers was initially put forward by former prime minister Boris Johnson and recommended to the King by Liz Truss.

Political figures recognised for conservative peerages include Sir Nicholas Soames, the grandson of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill.

Soames represented the seat of Mid Sussex in the south of England from 1997 to 2019 and served as a minister of state for the armed forces under John Major.

During his premiership, Johnson removed the whip from Soames in September 2019, after the veteran MP joined a backbench rebellion aimed at blocking a no-deal Brexit. The whip was restored to him weeks later.

Meanwhile, John Whittingdale, a former culture secretary during David Cameron’s premiership, was granted a knighthood, alongside current Conservative party chair Jake Berry.

Other individuals appointed as Tory peers include Tony Sewell CBE, chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities and economist and author Dr Dambisa Moyo.

The pair were involved in publishing the government’s commissioned report into ethnic disparities within employment, healthcare, the criminal justice system and education, which was criticised by the Labour party and activists as downplaying racism within the UK.

Meanwhile, recommendations by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer included Frances O’Grady, who serves as general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, and Tom Watson, former deputy leader of the party.

Former first minister of Northern Ireland Dame Arlene Foster will also take up a place in the Lords as a non-affiliated peer.