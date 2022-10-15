Brightline To Have 110 MPH Trains Running Through Portions Of Florida | 99.1 WQIK | Florida News

Brightline will be expanding to Orlando sometime early next year, but spokesperson Katie Mitzner says there’s something drivers and pedestrians need to know about well ahead of that.

“But in terms of trains traveling, we are going to have trains traveling at high speeds starting Monday. So even though they won’t be carrying passengers and they’re not going all the way from West Palm to Orlando, the trains are still traveling along those tracks and through the crossings.”

The first phase of that testing will run between Jensen Beach Boulevard in Martin County and Walton Road in St. Lucie County.

“People will see the trains traveling at higher speeds and also stopping and starting.”

Mitzner cautions drivers and pedestrians against driving around crossing arms when they are down. That’s a common cause among the fatal wrecks involving Brightline trains.

And she’s asking for patience because there will be longer wait times when the test train is running through the area.

After six weeks, the test moves further north.