BT Sport viewers fume as Leicester vs Crystal Palace coverage delayed

Leicester are looking to climb out of the bottom three with three points against Palace. Brendan Rodgers’ side have picked up just one win through their opening nine games and have the worst defensive record in the league.

But outscored teams such as Chelsea and Manchester United, proving they’ll be a test for any Premier League side still. Meanwhile, Palace can climb all the way up to ninth with a win at the King Power Stadium.

There was some concern that Wilfried Zaha would not be available to play against Leicester, but he’s named in the starting line-up. The 29-year-old has been key for Palace so far with four goals and one assist in seven matches.