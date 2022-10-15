Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fans Want The Striker 45 and Remington R5 To Return

There is no shortage of weapons from the real world and Call of Duty‘s own history for Infinity Ward to pull from for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and one player suggests pulling from the series’ past with two weapons in particular – the Striker 45 and Remington R5. The latest in Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare reboot series is already set to feature some weapons players have come to expect, some of which can be seen in service today among the world’s militaries, along with a few experimental designs. The Striker 45 and Remington R5, though, come from Call of Duty‘s past, with the latter coming from one of the franchise’s least popular games.

As mentioned, Infinity Ward has already given players a glimpse at a few of the weapons set to fill out Modern Warfare 2‘s armory between promotional materials and the recent beta. The 20 known weapons include series’ regulars such as the M4, which sees regular use within the US military, and the Kastov-74U, the game’s slightly altered take on the AK-74U used widely across Eastern European militaries. More weapons shown so far include a variety of submachine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, and launchers players will use across the game’s campaign, multiplayer, and Warzone.

Reddit user Medusamademehard was keen to share their thoughts on the game’s weapons and what they feel should be included on the official Modern Warfare 2 subreddit. Their first post focused on the Striker 45, a submachine gun first introduced in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 and was brought back as an unlockable weapon blueprint inside season 2 of 2019’s Modern Warfare and Warzone content update. Medusa argues the weapon is a slept on weapon with a high time-to-kill capable of competing against SMGs with faster fire-rates.

The second post from Medusa suggested bringing back the Remington R5 introduced as part of Call of Duty: Ghosts arsenal. While the overall game was met with mixed reactions at the time of release, the Remington was among the game’s more popular weapons in multiplayer due to it high TTK versus other assault rifles. Medusa points to this, along with their own love of the R5’s physical and sound design, as a weapon they would like to see brought back.

It isn’t completely out of the question for these weapons to make their way into Modern Warfare 2, whether it be at launch or in subsequent content updates. As mentioned above, the Modern Warfare franchise has typically featured weapons currently in use or at some stage of development for real-world use, with the FN-SCAR rifle being one of the few to fall into both categories. The Striker-45 and Remington R5 would fit into one of those spaces, though it remains to be seen if Infinity Ward hears out Medusa’s suggestion.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to release October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

