Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PC Trailer Released, Game Has Over 500 Customizable Settings

In recent years, Activision has made a solid effort to push Call of Duty on PC, and the latest entry in the series will be no different. A PC trailer has been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, boasting features like ultrawide support and a whopping 500 plus customization options. There are so many, developer Infinity Ward has had to include a search feature in the settings menu. You can check out the PC trailer for CoD: Modern Warfare 2, below.

Oh, by the way, the trailer oddly doesn’t mention it, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 does support DLSS 2.0 and FSR 1.0, as seen in the YouTube video, below. Not sure why Activision opted not to hype that.

Haven’t been keeping up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? You can get the lowdown on the game’s multiplayer modes here, and some leaked details on its campaign here. Meanwhile, here are the game’s (fairly reasonable) PC requirements…

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 16GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 – 54 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 3GB

RAM: 16GB RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Graphic Drivers: NVIDIA: 516.79 or AMD: 21.9.1

Activision Blizzard has faced a series of lawsuits and other legal action on the heels of a suit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more details on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 28.