Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – Release year, new features, Verdansk map, cross-progression, and rewards revealed

Activision has disclosed some exciting details about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile at the COD Next event, which took place on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

The company announced that the game will have a worldwide release on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2023. Pre-registration is also open for Android users.

A multi-studio organization, made up of teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios, was confirmed to have developed the game.

All the official COD Warzone Mobile announcements so far

Chris Plummer, Head of Mobile COD, has unveiled the following details about the upcoming game:

1) Cinematic trailer

The announcement began with an action-packed trailer that showcased smooth gameplay, enhanced graphics, close-quarter combat, and a variety of vehicles like ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) and Helicopters.

#Warzone features

🪂120 Live Players

#WarzoneMobile is a world-class MOBILE-first experience, down to its core. Get ready to drop in from wherever life takes you.#Warzone features🪂120 Live Players#WarzoneMobile is a world-class MOBILE-first experience, down to its core. Get ready to drop in from wherever life takes you.👏Classic #Warzone features🪂120 Live Players📍Verdansk returns#WarzoneMobile is a world-class MOBILE-first experience, down to its core. https://t.co/L9IJmwyC5S

2) Verdansk Map

Verdansk, the original battle royale map, will return to the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone. It was previously featured in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone.

The map has the same locations as its PC version. These include Hospital, Downtown, Stadium, Airport, Boneyard, and Military Base.



#CODNext #WarzoneMobile Verdansk – which was first included in Modern Warfare, and later in Warzone PC/Console as well, returned in the Warzone Mobile version. Verdansk – which was first included in Modern Warfare, and later in Warzone PC/Console as well, returned in the Warzone Mobile version.#CODNext #WarzoneMobile https://t.co/Ir05gYf8Y4

Al Mazrah, the newly added map in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, will be released in the game in the near future.

3) Up to 120 real players