Camilla should take up Meghan’s style habit – but Queen wasn’t a ‘fan’

The Royal Family have access to some of the most incredible clothing in the world, but the royals have to adhere to a stricter style protocol than most. Duchess Meghan Markle is an avid trouser wearer, although this is something Queen Elizabeth II was rarely seen out wearing.

Personal Stylist Melissa Lund previously told Express.co.uk that Queen Camilla “rarely wears trousers for public engagements”.

Whether this is because she doesn’t think she suits them or she does not deem them to be “appropriate” enough is unknown.

The expert stated: “The late Queen was not a fan of women in trousers and although this wasn’t a rule as such, it was certainly her preference that the women in the Royal Family didn’t wear them.”

Indeed, Queen Elizabeth II was snapped wearing fewer than 10 pairs of trousers during the entirety of her 70-year reign.

