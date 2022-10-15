Camilla shuns popular fashion trend the late Queen was ‘not a fan’

The Royal Family have access to some of the most incredible clothing in the world, however each royal tends to have their own signature style. Personal stylist and image coach Melissa Lund spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about why Queen Camilla refuses to wear trousers.

Queen Camilla previously shunned getting her ears pierced, telling Vogue that “nothing” was going to pierce her ears.

However, she seems to be equally particular about a popular item of clothing.

According to Melissa, the Queen Consort hardly ever steps out in trousers, much like the late Queen Elizabeth II – but why?

The expert stated: “I don’t think the royals really follow trends, although the younger royals (and I’ll count the Princess of Wales in this group) try to look fashionable.

