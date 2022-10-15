Casemiro names four closest Man Utd friends amid ‘relaxed’ environment | Goal.com US

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Antony and Fred are his closest friends at Old Trafford.
- Midfielder recently joined from Real Madrid
- Brazilian has four close team-mates
- Casemiro enjoying environment
WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and has quickly made a few friends. So far, he has developed a close bond with the Brazilian and Portuguese contingent of the team.
WHAT THEY SAID: “I’m closest to Cristiano, Diogo [Dalot], Fred and Antony. I think it’s a relaxed dressing room, everyone works hard and has a lot of respect for the badge, the club and their team-mates,” he told United’s website. “I think the hard work is the most important thing. Of course, there’s time for work and then time for joking around, I think that’s what most important.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil international is still settling in at Old Trafford so it is no surprise he has bonded with his fellow Portuguese speakers. The 30-year-old has made five Premier League appearances for United, though he has started just one.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The midfielder will hope to make his second Premier League start on Sunday when his side host Newcastle.
Editors’ Picks
Source link