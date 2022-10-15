CEEK Metaverse Partners with MAFFIO

MAFFIO has Collaborated with CEEK Metaverse for the release of his single entitled “Blessings”. The other joining parties take into account Jo Mersa Marley and Julian Ky-Mani who are relatives of Bob Marley (the legendary icon in reggae). The respective single is a part of the exclusive full-length album of MAFFIO entitled “Eso Es Mental.”

MAFFIO Enters the Metaverse Sector with a Unique Single ‘Blessings’

The record, which contains twenty-five tracks, was introduced in May this year on behalf of Sony Music Latin. MAFFIO, who is known as a Dominica-based recording artist as well as a producer, has selected CEEK as his collaborator for the new single thereof. The single’s music video is accessible through the virtual reality (VR) Metaverse venue which can be accessed through the official website thereof along with the CEEK VR app.

MAFFIO counts as a unique project at CEEK. Formerly, several music videos and concerts from Ziggy Marley, Ringo Starr, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and several other music artists have been hosted by CEEK. CEEK is known as a blockchain-based venue for entertainment focused on diminishing the gap between fans and artists through endeavours related to augmented and virtual reality. It is available on Binance Smart Chain (which recently partnered with Animoca Brands) and provides a marketplace of non-fungible tokens to enable fans to sell and purchase collectibles taken from prestigious artists across the globe.

Several features of this marketplace are powered by the local crypto asset thereof. The ticker symbol of the token is CEEK. The other collaborators in this project are Jo Mersa Marley, Ky-Mani, and Julian. Ky-Mani and Julian are known as the off-springs of the famous Bob Marley while Jo Mersa is the grandson of the renowned reggae artist. A press release provided particulars regarding the CEEK collaboration MAFFIO provided remarks on the guest artists of the track.

He stated that he felt to be obliged for the respective partnership with the above-mentioned artists and that this project signifies that there exists a brotherhood among them. He added that he is a Dominican resident but not someone living in Jamaica, however, the latest collaboration provides a message to the world that the latest technology is increasing global harmony. As per him, the title of the single offers the world a message full of blessings.

MAFFIO’s Exclusive Single Features His Daughters Apart from a Join up with Marleys

The song seems to be on MAFFIO’s album called Eso Es Mental (which was released five months back). Even then, the single does not appear to be exclusive to the artist who has won the awards. He disclosed that he had the respective track for nearly 4 years, however, now is the perfect moment for its release and promotion due to the fintech advancement. Apart from the partnership with CEEK as well as the legendary lineage of Marleys, the video of the track has become even more spectacular as it features MAFFIO’s 2 daughters also.