Clemson announces players available for Florida State game





Clemson confirmed that the Avengers D-line group is all back with this pic from Friday’s travel.

No. 4-ranked Clemson is set to play its first game at Doak Campbell Stadium since 2018.



The team released its travel roster on Saturday evening and what’s notable this week is more who’s on it than off.

Clemson’s entire ‘Avengers’ group on the D-line is set to play with Bryan Bresee back in the mix, after Xavier Thomas made his season debut last week at Boston College and Tré Williams came back two weeks ago.

The game will be a 7:30 p.m ABC broadcast start.





