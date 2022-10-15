Coronation Street Max star teases ‘tension’ with David Platt

“But not discriminating of who it can be. Anyone can experience that but also the revenge porn storyline, which we see is more and more prevalent.”

He said it was “incredible” to be a part of the long-running ITV series and described the set and the cast and crew like a “family”. Adding: “They welcome you with open arms.”

Paddy was just one of the winners at the NTAs last night, with Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock taking home the gong for Best Serial Drama performance for his affecting turn in Marlon Dingle’s stroke storyline.

Emmerdale also took home the best Serial Drama series, a highlight for the soap which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

