Delysium, DC Comics and other Web3 projects join ImmutableX

Major Web3 gaming projects, including the first AAA blockchain MMO Delysium, DC Comics, are migrating to Australian-based Layer 2 Scaling Solution and NFT minting and trading platform ImmutableX.

Many projects have been looking to migrate to new platform after the collapse of Terra blockchain ecosystem. Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable said “I’m very excited by the caliber of projects partnering with Immutable and the pace at which they’re joining. As Immutable brings the next billion players to web3, continuing to build the most scalable, secure and developer-friendly network will be crucial in enabling builders to bring their creative visions to life.“

Projects migrating over to ImmutableX include Delysium, Ember Sword, Cross the Ages, Deviants’ Faction, Tatsumeeko, Undead Blocks and StarHeroes.

Along with these games DC Comics has announced the launch of hybrid trading cards – both physical and NFT. NFT cards will be minted on ImmutableX. Last August, NFT collection VeeFriends announced Book Games on ImmutableX.

In March, Immutable closed $200 million Series C round and launched $500 million fund on June.

ImmutableX offers builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solutions and Layer 2 scaling solutions on Ethereum.