Drivers warned of huge fines for losing control in heavy autumn rain

He said: “If the water is standing in puddles on the road surface, your car is at risk of aquaplaning.

“Aquaplaning is where a wedge of water forms in front of the tyre and lifts it up off the road surface. This is caused by the tread not being able to displace the amount of water present.

“To recover from aquaplaning, ease gently off your accelerator, have a firm grip of the steering wheel and be sure not to make any sudden steering actions. The car will eventually regain its grip as the water clears.”

Drivers should also maintain a safe distance during treacherous weather conditions.