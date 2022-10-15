Halloween Ends, the Spirit Halloween movie, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend

Spooky season is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean your only options for a movie night in are scary ones. Only most of them. The good news is, they seem pretty good! Halloween Ends is a particularly great seasonal treat, a marquee horror release streaming on Peacock and playing in theaters the same weekend — everyone is invited to the Michael Myers party.

The better news is, the few non-spooky options aren’t bad either. Action fans have a new Scott Adkins joint to devour in Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday. And Rosaline, the tongue-in-cheek re-telling of Romeo and Juliet from the perspective of Juliet’s best friend, is wonderful counter-programming for… everything else.

Halloween Ends

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Image: Universal Pictures

You know Halloween? This is the last one. After this movie, the holiday is over. No more dressing up. No more trying to kill Jamie Lee Curtis. We are just going to sit home on October 31 and think of nice things.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Frank Masi/Netflix

Marlon Wayans (White Chicks) and Priah Ferguson (Stranger Things) star in the Netflix family horror-comedy The Curse of Bridge Hollow as a father and daughter who move into a haunted house and accidentally unleash a vengeful spirit that brings every one of their new hometown’s Halloween decorations to life. Looks spoopy.

Dark Glasses

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Image: Getaway Films

You may be tempted to dismiss this movie based on the very silly-seeming title and the grim premise: An escort who was blinded by a serial killer trying to kill her meets a young boy who assists her. However, there is one big reason you shouldn’t write this off — it’s the first film in 10 years from legendary Suspiria director Dario Argento.

Spirit Halloween

Where to watch: Available to rent for $3.99 on Vudu, Amazon, and Apple TV

Image: Strike Back Studios

We’ve adapted theme park rides into movies, so why not seasonal pop-up novelty stores? The infamous bare-bones costume chain that haunts your favorite former pharmacy is now a horror movie. Franchises are always rising and falling in America.

Someone Borrowed

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

From Netflix: To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

From Polygon: This sounds pretty shonen.

Rosaline

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: 20th Century Studios

Romeo and Juliet irreverently retold from the perspective of Juliet’s best friend. Seems like the perfect film for those who miss Apple TV’s Dickinson. Remember Dickinson? That was great.

She Will

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Image: IFC Midnight

A folk-horror creepfest (produced by Dario Argento! He’s back, baby!) about a woman recovering from surgery in a stately manor in the Scottish countryside. Psychologically creepy and perfect for those looking for something witchy.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Vudu, Amazon, and Apple TV

Image: Sony Classics

This documentary tells the story of the late, great poet and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen, using his most famous song as the lens through which to tell his tale.

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $12.99 on Vudu, Amazon, and Apple TV

Image: Samuel Goldwyn Films

This DTV martial arts flick is a sequel to 2018’s Accident Man. The movies are a passion project for lead Scott Adkins, who read the comics growing up. As a big-time Adkins fan who did not like the first Accident Man, take it from me [ed. note: Pete Volk]: This movie rules. The action scenes whip, and unlike the first, the movie’s humor actually landed for me this time around. Add on top the fact that the movie was shot on location in Malta, and it blows larger-budget action movies out of the water.

Piggy

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon

Image: Vertigo Releasing

Sara (Laura Galán), an overweight teen who works behind the counter of a butcher shop, is bullied by a clique of local girls. When a mysterious man happens upon her tormentors and murders them on her behalf, she finds herself drawn into a life as an accomplice and apprentice to a serial killer.

Clerks III

Where to watch: Available to purchase for $14.99 on Amazon and Vudu

Image: Lionsgate

You probably know what Clerks is about. This is that, 15 years after the last one. That’s kind of the point! But it’s also mostly for people in on the joke. Or those who would like to catch up. It’s your weekend.