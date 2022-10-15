Here’s a look at the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for week 4

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One on October 15 and the competition is heating up in week four. The contestants are honing in on the skills they have learnt and are out to impress the judges to secure a place next week. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about how the leaderboard looks so far.
Who is at the top of the Strictly leaderboard?
Ellie and Nikita –
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin have impressed the judges so far with their dedication to the competition.
Having set herself in good stead, Ellie will be dancing the Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice this week.
On Instagram, she said she was “buzzing” for the week ahead.
Ellie and Johannes –
Comedian Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe faced some criticism from the judges during Movie Week.
Shirley Ballas called Ellie out on her footwork, so the star is under some pressure to prove she has taken on board the comments.
This week she is dancing a Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu.
On Instagram, she said she was “thrilled” to still be in the competition.
Fleur and Vito –
Singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola found themselves in the bottom two last week, much to everyone’s surprise.
The judges felt she did not deserve to be in the dance-off as she is showing good progress and is passionate about every dance.
On Instagram, she said she was “so grateful” to the judges for saving her.
This week, she is dancing an Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara.
Helen and Gorka –
Presenter Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez pulled at the judges’ heartstrings with their Grease performance last week.
They received praise for their dance to Hopelessly Devoted To You and are excited to learn something new.
This week they are dancing the Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela.
Helen has been rehearsing her Paso facial expressions ahead of the iconic dance.
Jayde and Karen –
Jayde Adams and her partner Karen Hauer have become fan-favourites for their energetic and empowering performances.
They have a great relationship and have been praised for being advocates of inclusivity in dance.
This week they are performing the American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler.
Kym and Graziano –
Presenter Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima have been at the middle of the leaderboard as the weeks go on.
They are hoping to push themselves a bit further this week with a Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings.
Kym shared on her Instagram how she had not been feeling very well this week, but she hoped to feel better by the time she hits the dancefloor.
Molly and Carlos –
Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu have impressed the judges so far, with Molly being the youngest in the competition.
She is certainly learning fast and the presenter and singer will be performing a Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri this week.
On Instagram, she said she was having “so much fun” with all of her Strictly co-stars.
Hamza and Jowita –
Cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystał have performed consistently throughout the series so far.
They managed to avoid the dance-off after their performance to the Jurassic Park theme song last week.
This week they are dancing the Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez.
James and Amy –
EastEnders star James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden wowed the judges with their Guardians of the Galaxy costumes last week.
However, James is still struggling to get to grips with some of the dance steps, finding himself towards the bottom of the leaderboard.
This week he is dancing the Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders.
Tyler and Dianne –
Presenter Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell are one of the favourite couples to win the series this year.
They found themselves at the top of the leaderboard during Movie Week and hope to impress again.
This week they are dancing their Couples’ Choice to Garage Megamix and teased some of their moves last week.
Will and Nancy –
Actor Will Mellor and his partner Nancy Xu are also the favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy.
They have performed consistently well and the judges have noticed his passion for each performance.
This week he is dancing the Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Sunday at 7.15pm.
