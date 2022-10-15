Here’s a look at the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for week 4

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One on October 15 and the competition is heating up in week four. The contestants are honing in on the skills they have learnt and are out to impress the judges to secure a place next week. Express.co.uk has all you need to know about how the leaderboard looks so far.

Who is at the top of the Strictly leaderboard?

Ellie and Nikita –

Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and her partner Nikita Kuzmin have impressed the judges so far with their dedication to the competition.

Having set herself in good stead, Ellie will be dancing the Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice this week.

On Instagram, she said she was “buzzing” for the week ahead.

Ellie and Johannes –

Comedian Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe faced some criticism from the judges during Movie Week.

Shirley Ballas called Ellie out on her footwork, so the star is under some pressure to prove she has taken on board the comments.

This week she is dancing a Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu.

On Instagram, she said she was “thrilled” to still be in the competition.

Fleur and Vito –

Singer Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola found themselves in the bottom two last week, much to everyone’s surprise.

The judges felt she did not deserve to be in the dance-off as she is showing good progress and is passionate about every dance.

On Instagram, she said she was “so grateful” to the judges for saving her.

This week, she is dancing an Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara.

