Here’s the lowdown on NCIS LA’s Fatima Namazi star Medalion Rahimi

Opening up to Film Forum about her role as Fatima Namazi, Rahimi said: “She’s an agent who just joined the team, who is also a Muslim hijabi woman, which is really exciting.

“A lot of the times I’ve gone up for a lot of Muslim roles just because I’m Iranian and I’m technically Muslim, but spiritual in my own way.

“But a lot of them have been to play spies or terrorists or mentally ill persons.

“It’s nice to finally have a role where I’m a real person, a real person on the good side of things, allowing Muslims to define themselves without a Western agenda smacked onto it.”