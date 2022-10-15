Holly and Phillip defended by co-star for being booed at NTAs

“How can you possibly judge something like that?” Nicola added before being cut off by JJ.

“Sharon Osbourne and I went down with media passes and we didn’t jump the queue and got through,” he hit back.

Mike weighed in: “You also filmed people talking to you, which they didn’t do. They weren’t talking to anyone.

“I understand that they weren’t the only people there who were part of the press and part of the media using passes,” Nicola defended.

Mike fired back: “They said that they were down there because they’ve been asked to go to do the filming which never appeared.

“It has never been seen. Nobody knows whether they did it or not, and it was pretty clear that they made at least some, shall we say alterations to the reality.”

