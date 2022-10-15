How will Metaverse change the dynamics of business in the future?

Often described as the World’s Digital Twin, the Mirror World, or even the Magicverse, Metaverse guarantees the boom of the virtual world.

5G, Augmented Reality (AR), and Blockchain (NFTs and Cryptocurrencies) will enable Metaverse to unleash its potential. Evidently, diverse industries are interested in taking part in this market.

If we go 4 years back, in 2018, we could have never thought that all the kids will be attending their school over a zoom call. Majority of the people would have classified this ‘imaginary situation’ as impossible. None of the CEO would have remotely imagined that their businesses can run virtually.When we were unable to imagine how the world would look like just 4 years in the future, how difficult it would be to imagine a world 10 years in the future.

Microsoft’s acquisition of the game developer Activision Blizzard, Facebook renaming their social networking company Meta, Google working on metaverse-related technology for years, and Apple having its own related devices in the works, all indicate that the tech giants have realized how big Metaverse will be.

But the Metaverse reaches far beyond technology companies to cover industries like healthcare, banking, marketing, automotive, fashion, and education.

Let’s see how Metaverse is impacting each of these sectors.

1. Precise and Personalized Healthcare

Medical error has become the 3rd highest cause of death in the US with 250,000 people dying in the US every year. Metaverse will change this.

“8Chili and AniMedi use metaverse to deliver immersive post-surgery support and improve patient care.

A technology transformation is underway in the medical industry, as the metaverse illuminates the path to robotic and remote surgery, immersive training, and personalized treatment..

2. Banking Made Easy

Remember waiting in long queues for hours at the bank?

Well, even though digital banking has made transactions a lot easier and faster, opening a bank account still requires an enormous amount of time, ensuring you have all your documents and filing an endless number of forms.

Now imagine if you could do it all from the comfort of your home. Is that even possible?

With the Metaverse, it will be.

With Signzy’s Virtual Reality-based onboarding technology, you can not just open a bank account from your home but save 90% of the time and 80% of the cost involved.

3. Scaling Up The Driverless Experience

Like other industries, the automotive sector, too, will experience the metaverse in its full glory. As self-driving cars become more viable, the time spent on the ride will be available for content consumption.

A startup named Holoride facilitates the conversion of car rides into VR-based theme parks. The experience is customized according to distance, driving style, and speed.

4. Fashion in Metaverse

Major brands such as Adidas, Nike, and Zara have already opened their stores in the metaverse. But these fashion giants aren’t the first ones to enter the Metaverse, ever heard of Spaceverse?

“Space Runners claim to have created the first fashion metaverse – Spaceverse. The fashion industry is ready to get the best out of Metaverse technology.

These companies are creating demand before the supply by releasing their products as NFTs on the metaverse platforms. So, by the time the product reaches the shelves, there is a queue waiting to buy already.

McKinsey has listed Metaverse as one of the top 10 trends in the fashion industry for 2022. So imagine putting on your VR glasses and trying all the clothes on your Metaverse avatar. Wouldn’t that be convenient?

5. Real Education In The Virtual World

In the new era, skill-based learning is more prevalent. And the disruption caused by the pandemic in the worldwide education system has accelerated the adaption of digital education. Can you imagine a 16-week MBA-like management program in the metaverse?

Well, a startup called Metaversity is taking digital education to a different level with a metaverse-based campus and social element in its curriculum.

It seeks to bring work-proof-based learning experience right to the students’ tabletops while ensuring that they get the “real” rather than mere bookish experience.

Although the industry has to overcome significant challenges to enable the technology, a bright future lies ahead for the metaverse. The startups, big techs, and even venture capital firms investing in the AR world today will likely produce tomorrow's billionaires and trillion-dollar companies.

Disclaimer Views expressed above are the author's own.







