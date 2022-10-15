Hugh Laurie shares emotional throwback with Robbie Coltrane

House actor Hugh Laurie, 63, took to Twitter to remember his former co-star Robbie Coltrane, who sadly died yesterday. Hugh paid tribute to the Harry Potter actor by sharing a throwback to their time together.
Yesterday, Hugh tweeted: “I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA.
“I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”
Hugh acted alongside Robbie in the period sitcom Blackadder and in the sketch series Alfresco.
The late Scottish actor appeared in several high-profile British series and film franchises, including the James Bond films.
READ MORE: Kate and William’s toned down display compared to Meghan and Harry
He is also well known for playing beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.
Hugh’s Blackadder and Alfresco co-star Stephen Fry, who is also the narrator of the Harry Potter audiobooks, shared another touching tribute to Robbie.
Stephen wrote: “I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time.
“Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, Alfresco. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.” (sic)
“Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor BAFTAs for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.
“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.
“James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough,” Belinda continued.
“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.
“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.
“They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.
“Please respect Robbie’s family’s privacy at this distressing time,” she added.
Robbie’s Harry Potter co-stars, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton, have also paid heartfelt tributes to the late star.
Source link