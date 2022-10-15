Hugh Laurie shares emotional throwback with Robbie Coltrane

House actor Hugh Laurie, 63, took to Twitter to remember his former co-star Robbie Coltrane, who sadly died yesterday. Hugh paid tribute to the Harry Potter actor by sharing a throwback to their time together.

Yesterday, Hugh tweeted: “I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA.

“I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life.”

Hugh acted alongside Robbie in the period sitcom Blackadder and in the sketch series Alfresco.

The late Scottish actor appeared in several high-profile British series and film franchises, including the James Bond films.

