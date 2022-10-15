Independence: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Independence, Missouri – Nomad Lawyer

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Independence Missouri

If you’re planning a trip to Missouri, you might want to make a stop in Independence. It is a small town that offers plenty of things to do. For instance, you can check out the Truman Library and Museum, which has exhibits on his career and life.

If you’re interested in family history, you’ll want to visit the Midwest Genealogy Center. It boasts almost three-quarters million on-site materials, including family records.

If you’re traveling with kids, you can also take them to Independence’s National Frontier Trails Museum. The museum tells the history of the three great western routes. You’ll see artifacts from the time, including covered wagons and trail relics.

Bingham-Waggoner Estate #1

The Bingham-Waggoner Mansion is a restored Victorian mansion sitting on a 19+ acre estate in Independence, Missouri. Located on the Santa Fe and Oregon Trail, the estate is steeped in Independence’s history.

The Waggoner family originally came to Independence from Pennsylvania and made their fortune in milling. The family owned a flour mill across the street, which became famous for its cake flour. In 1867, the Waggoner family bought the “old City mill” from a miller named John Overfelt.

Bingham-Waggoner Home, 313 W Pacific Ave, Independence, MO 64050, United States

The Bingham-Waggoner Estate is a historical treasure in Independence. Built in 1852, it was built by a prominent American family in the early 19th century. Today, the estate is open for walk-in tours from April 1 through October 31 and from Thanksgiving to December 30.

Harvey M Vaile Mansion #2

Built in 1881, the Harvey M. Vaile Mansion was once described as the most opulent house in the western United States. Today, the house serves as a house museum. It was originally built for a wealthy businessman, Colonel Harvey Vaile.

The mansion was built for Colonel Harvey Vaile, who was born in Vermont and moved to Kansas City before moving to Independence. He was a prominent citizen of the town and owned the Star Route mail service, which hired contractors to deliver mail.

1500 N Liberty St, Independence, MO 64050, United States

The building is constructed of hand-pressed red brick. It also has partial trim of white limestone. It also boasts 112-foot-tall narrow windows. It was the first house in Jackson County to have indoor plumbing. The mansion was later used as a museum.

Midwest Genealogy Center #3

The Midwest Genealogy Center is a great place to conduct your family history research. It’s a 52,000 square foot building full of resources. There are expert researchers on staff who can help you with your research. You can also use their computers and Wi-Fi for free. The center also has copying services.

This city is well-known for being a family-friendly destination. The city is home to many great shops and restaurants, as well as the Arrowhead Stadium and Worlds of Fun.

Road, 3440 S. Lee’s Summit, Independence, MO 64055, United States

The Midwest Genealogy Center Independence Missouri features a large collection of resources. The center also offers downloadable forms to help you organize your family history. They hope these forms will inspire you to go deeper and learn more about your family’s history.

Community of Christ #4

Community of Christ is a faith that focuses on peace. Its sacraments, which include baptism and confirmation, are seen as symbolic acts that form a spiritual relationship with God. In addition, members are specifically charged to work toward peace and strive to fulfill Christ’s vision of a peaceful world.

The Community of Christ is a Christian organization that has 250,000 members across 50 countries. Its mission is to build communities filled with love, joy, and peace. Its global headquarters are in Independence, Missouri, where members can find a number of valuable resources.

1001 W. Walnut St. Independence, MO 64050.

A new policy is in the works for Community of Christ. This change will allow the clergy to decide whether to perform same-sex marriage ceremonies. This change may cause some congregants and clergy to leave the organization.

The 1879 Chicago and Alton Railroad Depot #5

Independence, Missouri is a town that embodies American history. The 1879 Chicago and Alton Railroad Depot, erected in Independence, Missouri, was a landmark of the late nineteenth century.

Today, the depot is a cultural landmark and a great place to visit for history buffs. This historical site was moved and renovated between 1991 and 2002. It is listed on the National Register. It is a wonderful example of Queen Anne architecture.

318 W Pacific Ave, Independence, MO 64050, USA

The depot was used for a wide range of purposes. In 1879, it was a place to meet family and friends. It is now a museum and is home to exhibits about the history of the Depot and the town. It also has a history of being the home of the James gang.

Truman Courthouse #6

You can visit the early political office of Harry S. Truman at the Truman Courthouse and Office, located in the Jackson County Courthouse in Independence, Missouri. The historical building is a must-see attraction for any history lover.

The Truman Presidential Center is an excellent place to learn about the man who changed the world. It features a mock-up of the Oval Office, where Harry Truman served as president from 1957 to 1966. The museum is dedicated to Truman’s public service and his legacy.

112 W Lexington Ave, Independence, MO 64050, USA

Truman Courthouse Independence Missouri offers free guided tours. Each tour starts in the history center. After learning about its history, visitors can explore the Truman Courtroom, the Brady Courtroom, and the Jackson Co. Art Gallery.

Harry S Truman Presidential Library and Museum #7

In Independence, Missouri, you can visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum. This historical institution is home to the ashes of President Harry S. Truman and is located off U.S. Highway 24.

The museum offers a wealth of information on the history of the Truman family. Visitors can view the upright piano that was in Truman’s family, as well as the light tower with “Dear Bess.” They can also read reproductions of his letters to his wife, Bess.

500 W US Hwy 24, Independence, MO 64050, USA

The Truman Library is a world-class museum that traces the life of the 33rd president Harry S. Truman. It has more than fifteen million pages of documents and over three thousand artifacts associated with the President.

FAQs: Independence, Missouri

What Happened in Independence Missouri LDS?

The community of Christ has a long history in Independence. Founded in 1827, the town grew into a frontier town, with politics reflecting the interests of southern settlers. Those who chose to relocate here were attracted by the promise of cheap new land for plantations and homes. They were also promised sanctuary from the long arm of law. In addition, the community held many religious beliefs, including the belief that Christ would establish His Kingdom on earth. What is Independence Missouri famous for? Independence is known for the Truman Library & Museum, which is a collection of exhibits about the former president. The city is also home to the Frontier Trails Museum, which showcases artifacts from the early pioneer days. You can also visit the Community of Christ Temple, which includes a visitors center focused on Mormon heritage. In addition to museums, Independence offers casual dining options including Italian and American comfort foods.

