Jeremy Clarkson insists he ‘doesn’t care’ about rising heating costs

Clarkson’s Farm presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has made the bold statement that the increase in gas prices “doesn’t bother” him. He has also insisted that others can learn not to feel the cold like him amid Britain’s urgent cost of living crisis.

In his latest column, Jeremy remarked: “Gas price increases? They don’t bother me, as I won’t be needing gas. Heating oil is three times more than it was three years ago? Don’t care.

“If you sit in a fridge for an hour, the kitchen will feel positively hot when you climb out,” he insisted.

“And if you keep the windows open, it’ll feel toasty warm when you close them. In short, forget 75F. Make 62F your new normal.

“You may think that you could never live like this, but I think you can. You just need to retrain your body,” he told The Sun readers.

READ MORE: Kate and William’s toned down display compared to Meghan and Harry