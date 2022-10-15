Kate caught in royal title debate as Duchess ‘not a princess’

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, and Prince William received their new royal titles from King Charles a few days after the Queen died. But royal expert Valentine Low has pointed out Kate has not gained the title “Princess Kate”. He explained because it is tied to Charles, she is “Princess Charles”.

Speaking to TalkTv’s Royal Tea, royal expert Matt Wilkinson said: “We have the same problem at The Sun with the Princess of Wales.

“She’s always been our Kate. When she was dating William she was always Kate.

“There were discussions whether we now show the ultimate spectacle or Princess Catherine or Princess of Wales which are a bit too long.”

Mr Low added: “She’s not Princess Catherine, of course. If anything she’s Princess Charles.

“She’s not a princess in her own right. Diana wasn’t. Welcome to the world of the royals.”

