Kate caught in royal title debate as Duchess ‘not a princess’

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall, and Prince William received their new royal titles from King Charles a few days after the Queen died. But royal expert Valentine Low has pointed out Kate has not gained the title “Princess Kate”. He explained because it is tied to Charles, she is “Princess Charles”.

Speaking to TalkTv's Royal Tea, royal expert Matt Wilkinson said: "We have the same problem at The Sun with the Princess of Wales. "She's always been our Kate. When she was dating William she was always Kate. "There were discussions whether we now show the ultimate spectacle or Princess Catherine or Princess of Wales which are a bit too long." Mr Low added: "She's not Princess Catherine, of course. If anything she's Princess Charles. "She's not a princess in her own right. Diana wasn't. Welcome to the world of the royals."

Kate and William are set to visit the nation for the first time since taking up their titles. William and Kate will journey the length of Wales on Tuesday, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales. The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen, and return hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales. While in Holyhead, they will visit the local RNLI Lifeboat Station where they will meet the crew, volunteers and some of those who have previously been rescued by the team.

It is also where they raised their eldest child, Prince George, for the first few months of his life. William’s first royal engagement, aged eight, was in the Welsh capital of Cardiff with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. After leaving Holyhead, they will travel to St Thomas Church in Swansea which has transformed over the last two years into a community hub. The church now provides vital services to hundreds of people in the city such as a not-for-profit cafe and facilities for the homeless including food, showers and toilets.