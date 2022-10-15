King Charles won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years





The King will not be able to move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to renovation works, according to reports. Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will instead live at Clarence House in central London three days a week, Windsor Castle two days a week and spend weekends at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Palace in the capital is halfway through its £370 million 10-year repair programme. However Charles will use it for work and meetings as the renovation continues. A source told The Sun: “Refurbishment is very far behind schedule but the monarch should be living at Buckingham Palace. “It’s the heart of the monarchy in London, otherwise it risks becoming just a tourist attraction.

“We effectively have a King without a palace to live in.” Buckingham Palace has been the official home of British monarchs since 1837. It has 775 rooms including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms. While it is used for official events and receptions held by the King, the state rooms are open to visitors every summer.

Charles and Camilla have been based at Clarence House since 2003. It was previously the home of the Queen Mother until her death in 2002. The residence is a short walk along The Mall to Buckingham Palace. Charles also has rooms at Windsor Castle, where the late Queen was mainly based since the Covid pandemic.

It comes as the renovation of Buckingham Palace is due to be finished in 2027. The decade-long works include wiring, plumbing and boilers being replaced. It comes after previous reports that Charles wanted to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum when he became King.