Leeds residents evacuated over ‘out of control’ fire





A fire in Leeds city centre has seen residents evacuated. At 7.54pm, video footage emerged on social media of a huge blaze.

Unconfirmed reports held the blaze started after fireworks hit a building. Social media users posted footage indicating that the building is next to Millennium Square. Other reports said there were over 100 firefighters at the scene of the blaze. Large road closures are visibly in place and police have reportedly closed surrounding venues.

Twitter user Josh Gardner, @mediajoshg, said at 8.09pm: “Fire in Leeds still not under control. “Looks to be spread across multiple floors of the building. Loud explosions coming from the site.” Mr Gardner then added in a post at 8.16pm the building had been evacuated.

Another Twitter user, @pwgtennany, said: “Huge fire in #Leeds City Centre this evening. “Huge emergency service presence. All buildings around Millennium Square evacuated. “Pretty sure it’s the old council building that was being converted into student accommodation. Hopefully should have been empty inside.”

Another Twitter user, @pwgtennany, said: “Huge fire in #Leeds City Centre this evening. “Huge emergency service presence. All buildings around Millennium Square evacuated. “Pretty sure it’s the old council building that was being converted into student accommodation. Hopefully should have been empty inside.”