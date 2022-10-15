MAFS UK – Kasia erupts at Kwame in ‘explosive’ reunion trailer

The Married At First Sight UK 2022 reunion episodes will air on E4 on Monday and Tuesday. A teaser for the instalments, which was shown at the end of Thursday night’s show, sees the entire cast reunite in person in what appears to be a very dramatic evening. The clip shows Kasia London losing her temper at Kwame Badu, Chanita Stephenson left in tears and two brides storming off.

All 20 contestants come face-to-face for the reunion which will mark the end of the drama-filled series.

Filming these episodes was reportedly so “explosive” producers were made to step in between some contestants.

It appears tensions will resurface between some couples, with Matt Murray and Gemma Rose locking horns yet again.

However, it is unclear whether Matt and his second Married At First Sight partner Whitney Hughes are still together.

