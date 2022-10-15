Man Utd’s world-class XI if De Jong and Felix both seal transfers

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing both Frenkie de Jong and Joao Felix as the commencement of the January transfer window edges closer. The duo are both enduring frustrating seasons at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively. And with Erik ten Hag appearing to admire the pair, it’s possible they’ll be on the move to Old Trafford in the New Year.
Manchester United wanted to land De Jong in January.
But that didn’t happen, with the midfielder opting to stay and fight for his place at Barcelona – despite the La Liga giants’ best attempts to jettison him.
With Barcelona looking unlikely to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, they’re reportedly primed to put De Jong up for sale in order to balance their finances.
Then, there’s Felix.
The Atletico star is yet to score this season and is unhappy with life under Diego Simeone in La Liga, which has sparked speculation he’ll be on the move – just months after United saw a massive £113million bid for the striker turned down.
So Express Sport will now take a look at how United would line up if they’re successful in bringing the pair to Old Trafford this winter.
Defence: Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw
United’s back four has been impressive, for the most part, this season.
Diogo Dalot has made the right-back slot his own, with the Portugal international managing to win his current battle with Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a starting berth.
Luke Shaw has responded from some early season issues to earn Ten Hag’s trust ahead of Tyrell Malacia.
And, at centre-back, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have started to form a solid partnership.
Therefore, this is the quartet we can see Ten Hag sticking with for upcoming games – especially with United now in impressive form.
Midfield: De Jong, Casemiro, Fernandes
What a midfield trident this would be.
United want to sign De Jong and, though they missed out on him back in the summer, they’re primed to test Barcelona’s resolve once again.
A bid could come as early as January, with De Jong unlikely to want to sit on Barcelona’s bench when they play in the Europa League – providing they fail to get out of their Champions League group, of course.
Should De Jong arrive, he’d likely be deployed alongside Casemiro.
And then, playing ahead of the pair in the No 10 position, would go Bruno Fernandes.
Forwards: Antony, Felix, Rashford
While United have Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo as attacking options, the duo should remain on the bench for the foreseeable future.
And though Anthony Martial getting the same treatment would be unfair, it may be the only way of accommodating Felix into the side.
The Portugal international could play at the tip of the Red Devils’ attack, though he’s also admittedly capable of being used on the wing as well.
On the left of United’s attack should go Marcus Rashford.
And, on the right, Antony – who has netted three goals since his arrival from Ajax back in the summer.
